Gregory Cezair, the 61-year-old delivery driver reported missing on Saturday, has been found.
Cezair’s red Mitsubishi Lancer car was found parked on the foreshore near Movietowne in Port-of-Spain.
His daughter, Chenel Cezair, confirmed that her father was not harmed. She said he had gone to the location on his own.
“He is safe at home. Thank you to everyone who reached out,” she said.
The Arouca grandfather was last seen by his relatives driving out of his garage on Friday night.
Cezair did not return. His relatives became worried and filed a missing person report.