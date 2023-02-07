A body washed ashore near the Guayaguayare Fishing Port on Tuesday morning is believed to be that of missing farmer Suresh Heeraman.
Heeraman, 46, was reported missing on Sunday morning after he walked away from a beach camp in Point Galeota. The body was found one kilometre away.
Hunters Search and Rescue Team leader Captain Vallence Rambharat confirmed that the body of a man was found at around 8.30am.
The Express was told that the body matched the photographs shared by Heeraman's relatives.
Rambharat said, “Normally we search during the low tide and we organized to go out early this morning and resume the search. The body was spotted this morning by hunters and security guards at the fishing facility.”
Heeraman’s family members were notified, along with the Mayaro police.
Heeramam, of Ridge Road, Rio Claro, and four other men went to the beach near Isthmus Road on Saturday morning. The men had set up a camp and planned to fish all night, the Express was told.
At around 2am on Sunday, Heeraman said he was going for a walk. He never returned.
Rambharat said, “We were contacted on Sunday morning and began searching for him. We searched all day yesterday, the mangrove, coastline, roadways and we couldn’t find him. We decided to wait until low tide and resume the search this morning.”