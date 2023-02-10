Stanley John

Investigator: Justice Stanley John

Retired Justice Stanley John says he will be updating the public on the status on the investigation into the 'missing file' case, on Saturday.

In a statement today, John said that at at 10:35am on TTT, he will deliver a public statement as Lead Investigator with respect to the circumstances surrounding the decision delivered by the High Court on January 31.

Justice John will speak on the expected outcomes of the investigation and provide a timeline for the submission of a report on the findings in the inquiry.

At this time, said John, he would not be in a position to field questions but will provide updates as the investigation progresses.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on Chief Justice Ivor Archie to identify who is the high-ranking judicial officer who handed the file concerning the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman malicious prosecution case to the Solicitor General.

Persad-Bissessar had written to the Chief Justice by letter dated February 4 calling on him to make a public statement on the $20 million default judgment with respect to malicious prosecution proceedings brought by nine men who were charged but then later freed of killing Naipaul-Coolman.

The Express sent questions to the Chief Justice and in response, the Judiciary’s Communications and Information Unit stated the CJ will not comment.

Persad-Bissessar yesterday expressed “deep concern” over the response from the Judiciary.

She pointed out that the file “mysteriously” was found and returned to the Solicitor General.

Persad-Bissessar stated, “We take note of the front-page story in yesterday’s Express newspaper, that the file was suddenly delivered by an unnamed and unidentified high-ranking judicial officer. As the mystery deepens, it is incumbent upon the Honourable Chief Justice to come clean...”

The former prime minister stated that this is not a matter that can simply be swept under the carpet.

She noted that the allegation that the trial was conducted by the then-assistant solicitor general without a file, is being made by Attorney General Reginald Armour, who represents the State and is the titular head of the Bar.

She stated that the following issues arise:

• Who is the high-ranking judicial officer that returned the file that was allegedly missing?

• Why was there no immediate correction and clarification to explain that the file was not missing and that there was no truth to Armour’s baseless and ridiculous plot?

• If the file has been returned by the counsel who represented the Attorney General in the trial, what is the point of having two retired judges investigate Armour’s theory of the missing file?

• Why can’t the permanent secretary, who is appointed by the independent Public Service Commission conduct the inquiry?

• How much is this investigation going to cost the taxpayers, given the $20 million dollar price tag for Armour’s incompetence?

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Holding on to hope

Holding on to hope

THERE were no labour pains or fuss when Danette Pierre was born, and that instant mother-daughter connection keeps Donna Pierre reso­lute that her daughter is alive.

Pierre suspects that almost two weeks since Danette’s disappearance, she may be held captive and needs help to return home to her three children and the rest of the family.

Pierre spoke to the Express on Wednesday as she took care of the last of Danette’s children—a son, aged 22 months.

Soca makes a comeback at the Square

Soca makes a comeback at the Square

BMOBILE in bSquare was back with a bang.

The free, lunchtime concert returned after a six-year hiatus. The last bmobile concert series took place in 2017.

This year, the telecommunications giant treated soca lovers to a one-day concert.

And yesterday, appreciative work­ers, commuters and even young­­sters rushed to Woodford Square, Port of Spain, to secure a spot to enjoy the music by some of this year’s popular artistes like Patch (Roger Joseph), Jadel (Jardine Legere) and V’ghn (Jevaughn John).

Man shot while awaiting transport

Man shot while awaiting transport

TOBAGO has recorded its first murder for 2023.

Police said Nigel Sandy was killed during a drive-by shooting in Plymouth.

The incident occurred around 6 a.m. yesterday.

According to police reports, Sandy, an employee with the public health department, was awaiting transportation to attend a meeting at work along Shelbourne and Halifax streets, Plymouth, when a white AD wagon pulled alongside, and two masked men armed with guns exited.

Dad , 10-year-old son warded in serious condition

Dad , 10-year-old son warded in serious condition

POLICE are searching for the men who shot a ten-year-old boy and his 41-year-old father in St James on Wednesday morning.

Officers of the Western Division conducted several operations along Long Circular Road, yesterday, searching for the suspects.

Several search warrants were executed and persons were stopped and searched.

However, up to last night, no one had been held in connection with the incident.

Recommended for you