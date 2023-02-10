Retired Justice Stanley John says he will be updating the public on the status on the investigation into the 'missing file' case, on Saturday.
In a statement today, John said that at at 10:35am on TTT, he will deliver a public statement as Lead Investigator with respect to the circumstances surrounding the decision delivered by the High Court on January 31.
Justice John will speak on the expected outcomes of the investigation and provide a timeline for the submission of a report on the findings in the inquiry.
At this time, said John, he would not be in a position to field questions but will provide updates as the investigation progresses.
Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on Chief Justice Ivor Archie to identify who is the high-ranking judicial officer who handed the file concerning the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman malicious prosecution case to the Solicitor General.
Persad-Bissessar had written to the Chief Justice by letter dated February 4 calling on him to make a public statement on the $20 million default judgment with respect to malicious prosecution proceedings brought by nine men who were charged but then later freed of killing Naipaul-Coolman.
The Express sent questions to the Chief Justice and in response, the Judiciary’s Communications and Information Unit stated the CJ will not comment.
Persad-Bissessar yesterday expressed “deep concern” over the response from the Judiciary.
She pointed out that the file “mysteriously” was found and returned to the Solicitor General.
Persad-Bissessar stated, “We take note of the front-page story in yesterday’s Express newspaper, that the file was suddenly delivered by an unnamed and unidentified high-ranking judicial officer. As the mystery deepens, it is incumbent upon the Honourable Chief Justice to come clean...”
The former prime minister stated that this is not a matter that can simply be swept under the carpet.
She noted that the allegation that the trial was conducted by the then-assistant solicitor general without a file, is being made by Attorney General Reginald Armour, who represents the State and is the titular head of the Bar.
She stated that the following issues arise:
• Who is the high-ranking judicial officer that returned the file that was allegedly missing?
• Why was there no immediate correction and clarification to explain that the file was not missing and that there was no truth to Armour’s baseless and ridiculous plot?
• If the file has been returned by the counsel who represented the Attorney General in the trial, what is the point of having two retired judges investigate Armour’s theory of the missing file?
• Why can’t the permanent secretary, who is appointed by the independent Public Service Commission conduct the inquiry?
• How much is this investigation going to cost the taxpayers, given the $20 million dollar price tag for Armour’s incompetence?