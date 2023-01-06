mis

MISSING United Kingdom teen, Delika White-Lezama has been reunited with her relatives.

Captain Vallence Rambharat of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team confirmed to the Express that the 13-year-old girl walked in to the Foster Road, Sangre Grande home of her grandmother around 5.15 p.m.

Prior to her return, today marked the 20th day that the girl had been missing in Trinidad and days earlier the story began gaining international attention amid fears she was abducted.

White-Lezama, her mother, Delia White and her brother, 7 arrived in Trinidad in December to visit and stay at their grandmother’s home at Foster Road, Sangre Grande.

On December 17 she left the house and walked over to the small shop on Foster Road to purchase a phone-card but attempts to load the card on her UK registered phone was unsuccessful.

She left the shop.

Ten minutes later when she did not return her relatives began looking for her. Hours later they filed a missing persons report with the Sangre Grande Police Station.

