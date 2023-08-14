Rodney Lewis has been missing since June 6.
Lewis, 59 of Mausica Road, D’Abadie, was reported missing to the Arima police station on July 4.
He is of African descent, dark brown in complexion and has unkempt hair. Lewis has a straight nose, small mouth, a rounded forehead and missing teeth. He was last seen wearing a brown-coloured short-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and a pair of brown slippers.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Arima police station at 667-3563. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.