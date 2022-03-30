A PRESUMPTION of death certificate has been granted to the children of a Maraval woman who went missing from St Ann’s Hospital in 1994.
The woman had “disappeared” from the institution and, in spite of her children trying for years to locate her at various health institutions and prisons across the country, they have been unsuccessful.
They even came up empty-handed recently after enquiring from St Ann’s Hospital itself, having been told the files of some patients had been destroyed due to a fire at the institution some years ago.
Granting the application on Monday was Justice Frank Seepersad.
The woman, Viola Melville, went missing when she was 69 years old after being treated at the hospital for mental illness.
Had she been alive today, Melville would have been 97 years old.
At Monday’s hearing, the judge reviewed the affidavits of eight of her surviving children to have her declared dead.
They were represented by attorney Verson Elton Jeanville.
Based on the affidavits, Justice Seepersad pointed out that 27 years had passed since Melville went missing and, therefore, based on the multiple checks her relatives had made and the number of years she had gone missing, he was willing to grant the application.
‘Difficult for her children’
Newspaper advertisements had even been placed by her family in 2019, he said, without any success of them locating her.
The judge acknowledged the situation would be difficult and emotive for Melville’s children since they never received the closure of knowing what happened to their mother.
“It is unfathomable that a citizen suffering from mental illness who was in the charge of an institution could just disappear without accountability or information forthcoming to explain what happened.
“It is as if this elderly lady simply vanished,” he said.
Justice Seepersad pointed out that prior to becoming a judge, he practised as a criminal defence attorney and, from his experience, he came to the realisation that at St Ann’s Hospital back in those times there were many instances when protocols were not carried out to account for patients at all times.
He said another challenge was that a taxi service was allowed to enter the hospital’s compound, not just to drop off visitors, but in many instances patients would board the same taxis and escape from the institution.
Therefore, in his view, the judge said there was also a lapse in the security arrangements at the hospital.
One can only hope that since then such shortcomings have been resolved, he said, pointing out that a patient escaping from the hospital was no different from a prisoner escaping from prison.
He also expressed hope the stigmatisation associated with mental illness could be removed so citizens can receive the best treatment as it was no different from having diabetes or hypertension.
“What occurred with this patient should cause us to hang our heads in shame and register a sense of disgust,” said the judge.