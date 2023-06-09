THE Galil rifle that went missing from the Teteron Barracks in Chaguaramas last weekend was recovered by police officers in the Macqueripe area a few minutes ago.
Information on exactly where the weapon was found is still to come to hand, but the Express understands that several police officers from the Western Division have arrived on the scene.
Sources close to the investigation confirmed that one of the four suspects detained for questioning is a soldier attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force(TTDF), while one of the other suspects in custody is a female in her 30s and a well known social media influencer.
There are two other male suspects also in custody.
More on this story as it develops.