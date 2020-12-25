AN elderly Marabella woman is suspected to have drowned after her body was found in the Guaracara River on Thursday.
The family of Eudora Solomon, 68, told police she went missing from her home at Washington Street around 4 a.m on Wednesday.
It is suspected that Solomon wandered off, and fell into the river located near her home.
Relatives told police that the Solomon had suffered from dementia.
Police and fire services, as well as other state agencies, retrieved the elderly woman’s body from the river on Thursday afternoon.
An autopsy is expected to be done next week.