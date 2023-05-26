Police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of missing
two-year-old Umar Ali to immediately contact the Sangre Grande Police Station at 668-2444 or call its hotlines at 999 or 555 or CRIME STOPPERS at 800-TIPS.
Umar was last seen by relatives on May 23 at their Quash Trace, Sangre Grande home, and was reported missing to their local police on the same day.
The child was last seen wearing a navy blue long pants and jersey. He is of East Indian descent, approximately three feet tall, light brown in complexion, has short black hair and has a scar on theright side of his face and also on his right shoulder.
Since the missing person report, Senior Superintendent, Eastern Division, Ryan Khan, as well as officers attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Criminal Investigations Department, Research Analytical Unit, Traffic Department, as well as the Hunters Search and Rescue Team have been working to locate the toddler.