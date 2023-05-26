umar

Police are appealing to anyone with information on the whereabouts of missing

two-year-old Umar Ali to immediately contact the Sangre Grande Police Station at 668-2444 or call its hotlines at 999 or 555 or CRIME STOPPERS at 800-TIPS.

umar

Umar was last seen by relatives on May 23 at their Quash Trace, Sangre Grande home, and was reported missing to their local police on the same day.

The child was last seen wearing a navy blue long pants and jersey. He is of East Indian descent, approximately three feet tall, light brown in complexion, has short black hair and has a scar on theright side of his face and also on his right shoulder.

Since the missing person report, Senior Superintendent, Eastern Division, Ryan Khan, as well as officers attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Criminal Investigations Department, Research Analytical Unit, Traffic Department, as well as the Hunters Search and Rescue Team have been working to locate the toddler.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Imbert: We’re bringing T&T into modern era

Imbert: We’re bringing T&T into modern era

The Government has moved one step closer to implemen­ting the controversial pro­perty tax.

After a three-hour-long debate on Wednesday night, the Valuation of Land (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain.

Business chambers share concerns over timing of tax

Business chambers share concerns over timing of tax

THE business communi­ty is expressing concerns over the passing of the Valuation of Land (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which gives the green light for the implementation of property tax.

After a three-hour-long debate on Wednesday night, the Valuation of Land (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the House of Represen­tatives.

Raped and strangled

Raped and strangled

Twenty-five-year-old mother of five Gabrielle Raphael was raped and strangled, a post-mortem has revealed.

This distressing news was received by her family yesterday, even as they struggle with not being able to afford her funeral expenses. “Gabby needs to sleep,” said Raphael’s aunt.

Raphael’s body was found behind the Paddock area, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on May 8.

Recommended for you