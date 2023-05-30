The body of missing Manzanilla man Martin Thomas was found in a mangrove in his community on Monday.
Thomas, also known as “Prop”, 54, a father of one, of Nariva Trace, who went missing a week ago, was found by a team of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Vallence Rambharat and villagers.
Rambharat said that it appeared that Thomas fell from a tree approximately 18 metres (60 feet) tall and got caught up in vines about six metres (20 feet) beneath.
Rambharat said that it appeared that during the fall Thomas' ankle got caught in the 'fork' of the tree and that was where his body remained suspended.
Rambharat and members of the HSRT, together with three villagers, formed a search party planned in consultation with ASP Darryl Ramdass and Corporal Linda Chatoo of the Manzanilla Police Station.
The search team started on Monday morning approximately 3.2 kilometres (two miles) west of the Manzanilla beach facility and waded through waters one to almost two metres deep of water in the mangrove to locate the body.
The officers of the Manzanilla police post were informed of the finding.
An autopsy is expected to be done this week to ascertain the exact cause of death.