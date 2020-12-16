A man reported missing on Monday, has been found murdered.
Sheldon Richards, 41, of Plover Crescent, La Horquetta, was found dead by police on Tuesday.
Around 1.15pm yesterday, police went to Cumuto Main Road in the vicinity of the old entrance to the Wallerfield Race Track.
Approximately 100 metres inside the track officers observed an abandoned white Nissan Tiida vehicle.
Shortly after three persons arrived on the scene, one of whom identified himself as a relative of the deceased, he indicated that he had received information that the vehicle was at the location since yesterday.
The body of Richards was discovered in the trunk of the vehicle.