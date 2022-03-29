A missing Gasparillo man was found dead near his home on Monday evening.
The body of Roger Farrow, 60, a CEPEP worker, of Morne Roche Road, was found beneath a wooden palette at a stock pile site along the same road.
A niece of the deceased, Mavis Farrow, said the family got a phone call about 3.30 pm. informing her that his body was found at the stockpile.
She said relatives and residents of the area last saw him on Saturday.
The next morning relatives went to his home to check on him but he could not be found.
His wallet, phone and valuables were found at his home.
They formed a search party and went out searching for him on Monday. In the afternoon his body was discovered by a truck driver and a labourer dropping off materials at the stock pile.
Officers of the Homicide bureau of Region III and Gasparillo police responded.
Mavis said it is suspected that her uncle was killed but did not know the motive.
She said that the wooden pallete under which he was found was burnt.
"Why would somebody do this? He never did anybody anything", she said.
The body was removed to the San Fernando mortuary, and an autopsy is expected to be done this week at the Forensic Science Centre St James.