A week after he was reported missing, a Penal man was found dead in a drain on Tuesday.
Vernon Ganga, 35, was discovered lying face down in a drain along Scott's Road, Penal, not far from his home.
Ganga, a mechanic, was reported missing by relatives last week Thursday.
He was identified by his brother, Sundar.
Relatives said Ganga, who lived at Snail Trace, was an alcoholic and suffered from seizures.
A friend, who asked not to be identified, said Ganga lived alone and worked at a poultry farm.
"But he drank a lot. He would be at the village bar at 6am. That morning he was going to meet his boss at the chicken farm. He repaired the trucks there. But he didn't reach and we started looking for him," he said.
The friend said closed circuit television camera footage showed Ganga walking to the main road that morning.
"We believe he got a seizure and fell into the drain. His body was already decomposing. But we recognised him," he said.
The friend said Ganga was very skilled but lost his way when he turned to alcohol.
Ganga's body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy will be performed.
Penal police visited the scene and are continuing investigations.