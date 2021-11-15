The semi-nude body of a woman was found floating in the Guayamare River, Caroni, on Sunday evening.
It is believed to be that of missing mother, Rehana Jaggernauth.
Jaggernauth, 32, was reported missing on Friday.
The woman who lived in Moruga was visiting relatives in Enterprise, Chaguanas, when she left to go to a mini mart in the area at around 1.30pm.
Jaggernauth, who is unemployed, did not return and relatives filed a missing person report at the Chaguanas police station. A social media post that same night appealed to anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact her relatives.
But on Sunday evening, a group of men went fishing at the Guayamare River and discovered a corpse floating in the water. The woman was dressed only in her underwear.
Central Division police said the body matched the description of the missing woman.
Her relatives were called into identify the body this morning.
Relatives say they are uncertain as to what happened and are awaiting an autopsy to determine the cause of death. "Right now we don't know anything. We received a call from the police last night saying we should come to the Chaguanas police station. We went there and were told that a body was found in the Guayamare River and we don't even know how to find the location. We were told to come this morning to identify the body. We don't know what happened or why it happened," a relative said.
The body was taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James where an autopsy would be performed.