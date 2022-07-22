San Fernando pensioner Ulric Kirton, who was reported missing two weeks ago, is safe and sound.
Kirton, 68, of Corinth Hills, had been in Port-of-Spain assisting a friend with construction work and was not in danger.
Cheryl Ramlal, Kirton’s ex-wife, told the Express that Kirton did not have his phone with him for the time that he was away from home.
“He is fine. He came home yesterday, and everything is all right with him. I do not think he has a phone right now that is why you cannot reach him”, said Ramlal.
Kirton was reported missing to the Ste Madeleine Police Station on July 5.
A police report had stated that Kirton had informed the man that he was going to Chaguanas to sell a phone.
Ramlal said that she suspected that since he sold his phone, he lost contact with relatives.