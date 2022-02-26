The Port Authority police officer who went missing two days ago, has been found.
Officer Devon Lewis was found in a Port Authority vehicle submerged at Caricom Wharfs.
Lewis was rostered on the late shift (11.00pm – 7.00am) on Thursday .
At approximately 1.30 am on Friday two officers left the Authority’s compound in vehicle TDT 2154, and went to a Quik Shoppe facility in Port of Spain. One officer went into the Quik Shoppe and upon his return neither the other officer nor the vehicle could be located.
Following investigations led by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and, with the assistance of the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard, the vehicle was recovered along with a body at Caricom Wharves.
Board and Management extended condolences to the family and friends of the bereaved.