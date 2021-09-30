The family of Shivanie Boodoosingh, who has been missing since her birthday on Monday, is pleading with police and the public to help them in their search.
Shivanie’s relatives were preparing to celebrate her 19th birthday at their Carli Bay, Couva, home when she walked away and never returned.
Her elder sister, Melissa Boodoosingh, is convinced the teenager was lured out of her home by a man she knew.
Boodoosingh said her sister had a mentally disability and was also hearing impaired.
“My sister is not a normal 19-year-old. She was born at six months and had a lot of disabilities. She woke up on Monday, which was her birthday, and gave my son her phone to do his online class.
“At around 10 a.m., she said she was going to a nearby shop. The shop is ten minutes away, so when she did not return home I started looking for her. The shopkeeper said she never came and no one saw her,” she said.
Boodoosingh said she contacted neighbours, friends and relatives, but no one had seen Shivanie.
The teenager left behind her belongings, including her hearing aid and glasses, she said.
“She lives with me, our parents and my children. My father is an amputee and multiple stroke patient, so I take care of him with my mother. I am also responsible for Shivanie,” she said.
A year ago, Boodoosingh said, her sister met a man on social media and began speaking with him on the phone. The man visited their home a few months ago asking to meet Shivanie.
“We allowed him to come in and talk to her, and they spoke on the phone because we believed they were friends.
“I don’t know what happened and if he encouraged her to leave home. I am calling his phone and it is going to voicemail, and I went to his home and his brothers are saying he is not there,” she said.
Boodoosingh filed a missing person’s report at the Couva Police Station.
“But I am not satisfied with the police response...they are saying she is an adult. I have no medical documents to prove that my sister is sick, so they are not taking my word. I am pleading with them to take this seriously. She grew up like a child. She is not a normal 19-year-old girl,” she said.
Boodoosingh said her sister walked out of their home at age 12 and was later found wandering the streets in Couva.
“My parents are worried and my father is getting worse. Shivanie is sick, please bring her home. And I want the police to take this seriously. This is not a joke,” she said.
Couva police confirmed a report was filed and an investigation is ongoing.