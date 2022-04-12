The police is seeking the public’s help to find Clint Dominic Phillip and Victor Clarke.
Both men were last seen in 2021.
Phillip, 52 of Eastern Quarry, Readymix Private Road, Laventille was last seen on December 13. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the Besson Street police station at 623-1395.
Clarke, 46, was last seen on October 15 and the Freeport police station can be contacted at 673-0026 if anyone has information that can lead to him being found.
In both instances the police can also be reached at 999, 555, 911, 800-TIPS or through any police station. A report can also be made via the TTPS App.