The public’s help is being sought by the police to find Chevelle Francis who was last seen on Mother’s Day.
Francis, 25 of Tarodale, San Fernando was last seen around 1 p.m. on May 14 and reported missing to the Ste Madeleine police on May 21.
Chevelle is of African descent, five feet, six inches tall and is dark brown in complexion. She has a piercing on the right side of her mouth, a tongue piercing, a tattoo of the word ‘TYRESE’ on her right upper arm and a tattoo of the word ‘PINKY’ on her right lower arm.
She was last seen wearing a silver coloured blouse, a pair of blue short pants, a pair of slippers and a black curly weave.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Ste Madeleine police station at 653- 1023. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station.