Central Police are actively searching for missing 15-year-old Avalon Reid reported missing to police by her mother at 5.50 pm Saturday.
Avalon, of Jackson Trace, Enterprise, Chaguanas, was last seen at her home around 11.15 am on December 31, 2020.
Calls by her mother to Avalon went unanswered and checks revealed that she was not at home.
Avalon is of African descent, slim build, five feet, one inch tall, has a braided hairstyle, dark in complexion and has scars on her right leg.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police at 679-0407, or the police hotlines at 999, 555, or report via the TTPS’ Website or App.