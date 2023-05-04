Sixteen-year-old Diana Marin is missing.
Anyone with information that can assist to locate her, is asked to call the police.
Marin of Guaico, Sangre Grande was last seen around 7 a.m. on May 3 and was reported missing to the Sangre Grande police station.
The teenager is of mixed descent, four feet, five inches tall and light brown in complexion. She was last seen wearing her school uniform; a white shirt, a blue skirt, a blue and green tie and a pair of black shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts, can call the Sangre Grande police station at 668-2444. The police can also be reached at 800- TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station.