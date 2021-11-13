Police are investigating a report in which a woman who was last seen in Arouca was found yesterday morning in Matura.
While, up to press time, full details were unavailable, the Express was told that around 6 a.m. police received information which led them to a home along the Toco Main Road in Matura.
There, they were told the 35-year-old woman was discovered on the ground near a home around 4.30 a.m. by a sanitation worker.
She was said to be in a confused state, and there appeared to be marks of violence about her body.
Police took the woman to the Arima Hospital, where she was treated.
From initial reports, the woman reportedly left her home in Bon Air, Arouca, to go to the home of a woman she knows to treat with her hair. However, when the woman failed to return and calls went unanswered, relatives immediately notified the police, as they explained that this was not like her.
The woman told police she had no memory of how she got there, and was in a lot of pain.
She suspected she may have been knocked out.