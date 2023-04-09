One day after her birthday, missing Samantha Ramjit, a young woman with Down Syndrome, was found on Saturday morning.
Ramjit, of Esperance near San Fernando, who turned 23 years old on Friday, was found in Cunupia.
Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue team investigated the case, and found Ramjit and informed police officers of the Cunupia Police Station.
Ramjit’s mother, Radika Ramjit, while at the Cunupia Police Station told the Sunday Express in a phone interview that she was happy and relieved to be reunited with her missing daughter.
The mother said that she believed she needed assistance with her special needs daughter, who is an outpatient of the psychiatric clinic of the San Fernando General Hospital.
“I am glad to find her and see she is okay and safe. But she is acting hyper and crying and needs help. But I am very relieved that the rescue team found her,” said the mother.
Contacted for comment on Ramjit’s situation, psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh said that Ramjit’s situation needed to be assessed by team of a psychiatric social worker and a mental health officer together with community police officers.
“You cannot judge a 23-year-old person with a mental disability the same as a 23-year-old person without a disability”, said Deyalsingh.