missing

Radika Ramjit at the Express, south bureau office in San Fernando last Monday as she looks through the family album at the pictures of her missing daughter Samantha. 

One day after her birthday, missing Samantha Ramjit, a young woman with Down Syndrome, was found on Saturday morning.

Ramjit, of Esperance near San Fernando, who turned 23 years old on Friday, was found in Cunupia.

Members of the Hunters Search and Rescue team investigated the case, and found Ramjit and informed police officers of the Cunupia Police Station.

Ramjit’s mother, Radika Ramjit, while at the Cunupia Police Station told the Sunday Express in a phone interview that she was happy and relieved to be reunited with her missing daughter.

The mother said that she believed she needed assistance with her special needs daughter, who is an outpatient of the psychiatric clinic of the San Fernando General Hospital.

“I am glad to find her and see she is okay and safe. But she is acting hyper and crying and needs help. But I am very relieved that the rescue team found her,” said the mother.

Contacted for comment on Ramjit’s situation, psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh said that Ramjit’s situation needed to be assessed by team of a psychiatric social worker and a mental health officer together with community police officers.

“You cannot judge a 23-year-old person with a mental disability the same as a 23-year-old person without a disability”, said Deyalsingh.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Message of hope, joy for everyone’

‘Message of hope, joy for everyone’

EASTER is not just for Christians, President Christine Kangaloo has said.

This is because joy and hope are universal feelings, she said in her Easter message to T&T.

For Christians, Easter is the most important feast of the ecclesiastical year. Its importance is explained in the words of the Apostle Paul, written in 1 Corinthians 15:17, that “unless Christ rose from the dead, our faith is in vain,” the President stated.

WATER RACKET

WATER RACKET

Employees of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) are suspected to be involved in a “water truck racket”, deliberately cutting off the supply to certain areas in an attempt to force affected communities to purchase water from truck services.

Recommended for you