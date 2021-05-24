presentation1

Chairman of the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation Raymond Cozier presented a mist blower and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to ASP Dave Ravaneles for use at the Sangre Grande Police Station which is the Divisional Headquarters of the Eastern Division.

In his remarks, Cozier stated that the items were donated as part of an initiative by the COVID-19 Task Force in their corporate effort and to support the Sangre Grande police officers.

The task force is headed by Rushton Paray, Member of Parliament for Mayaro, and includes corporate entities and other civil servants.

Cozier added that the items are being donated to front line workers to ensure their safety during the pandemic.

ASP Dave Ravaneles, on behalf of Commissioner of Police and Snr Supt Joseph Chandool, thanked the Chairman and his team for their donation and ensured that the items would be used in the fight against the virus.

