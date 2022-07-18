MALICIOUS, sensational, slanderous, and totally untrue is how Tourism, Culture and the Arts Minister Randall Mitchell is describing a daily newspaper headlined “Tourism body CEO sacked after fallout with line minister.”
Chief executive officer of Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL) Kurtis Rudd was not confirmed in the job on June 27 after ten months as a result of a decision taken by the company’s board.
Rudd was handed a letter, informing him of the board’s decision, which was signed by TTL’s chairman Cliff Hamilton.
Rudd’s departure from the tourism promotion company came into effect on June 30.
Yesterday, the daily newspaper alleged that Rudd’s departure had to do with differences between himself and Mitchell over the award of contracts and his reported failure to comply with instructions.
However, when contacted by the Express yesterday, Mitchell denied the claims, saying: “I have never directed or instructed the former chief executive officer on any matter whatsoever, relating to any contract or procurement activities. And therefore, there is absolutely no truth to the allegation of any fallout between the Minister and the former CEO. As line minister, I do not become involved in operational matters relating to the management of the company.”
Mitchell indicated that in early July, Hamilton apprised him of the unanimous decision of the Tourism Trinidad board not to confirm Rudd, following the third and final assessment during his probationary period.
Mitchell expressed his disappointment at the outcome.
“I remain confident, however, that the process adopted by the board of directors was completely sound and proper in the circumstances,” said Mitchell.
Mitchell confirmed that the interim chief executive officer is Carla Cupid, who was the senior technical advisor at the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts.
Cupid was introduced to the TTL’s staff last Friday.
Also commenting on the development was Tourism Trinidad’s chairman Hamilton who said Rudd was brought on board as chief executive officer on September 20, 2021 subject to a mutually agreed, extended probationary period of nine months, during which time he was subject to three performance appraisals.
“During this nine-month period, Mr Rudd was given adequate guidance and the full support of the board to ensure that he successfully completed his period of probation.
“Following Rudd’s final performance appraisal, the Board unanimously resolved not to confirm Mr Rudd’s employment following the probationary period, and in consequence his employment with the company was terminated,” Hamilton explained.
He noted that the board acted with propriety and in accordance with the practices of good industrial relations at all material times.
“Immediately following this decision, all members of staff were advised of the board’s decision via a general staff meeting held on June 27,” the chairman added.
As at November 2021, the Ministry of Finance website has listed the following individuals as directors of Tourism Trinidad: Clifford Hamilton chairman; Natania Mack, deputy chair and directors Brian Lewis;. Devon Seale; Terrance Bhagwatsingh; Avalaughn Huggins; Lesley-Ann Assee; Shezrae Nesbitt and Shivana Inalsingh.
The Express contacted Rudd for comment and he confirmed his termination, but quickly stated that he would not be commenting further on the issue at this time, as he is weighing his legal options.
Rudd, a former Prestige Holdings marketing vice-president, took up the CEO position at the tourism agency, on September 20 taking over from Heidi Alert, who was acting CEO, from 2019 to 2021.