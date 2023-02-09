WHAT would you do if you were told you only had a few weeks to live? How would you spend the time?
Mitera Balkaran, who has cancer, has come to terms with the fact that she doesn’t have much time left on Earth. She plans to spend it with her family and close friends.
Balkaran landed in Trinidad yesterday and spoke with the Express on the telephone in a brief interview at her home in Claxton Bay.
Balkaran, a 33-year-old mechanical engineer, was diagnosed with undifferentiated pleomorphic high-grade sarcoma (UPS) during a regular visit to the doctor for a bump on her leg.
She has spent the last 18 months fighting for her life in a hospital in Belgium with her husband by her side. Although the couple was married in Belgium, Balkaran did not have her family there to witness the nuptials, and she would like to recreate the special moment for them to cherish long after she is gone.
Raising awareness
In a recent post on her TikTok profile, Balkaran said her cancer had spread to almost every part of her body, including her lungs, back, belly and pelvis, and her doctors only gave her a few weeks to live.
In a video she posted to her TikTok profile, Balkaran struggled to speak, showed her swollen stomach, and said the tumour had grown so big, it was putting pressure on her organs and making it hard for her to breathe.
The mechanical engineer has utilised social media to share her cancer journey and to raise awareness about UPS.
Balkaran told the Express on Wednesday that she is appreciative of the public’s outpouring of support and only wants, as her last wish, to have a dream Hindu wedding in Trinidad.
Balkaran said she was fatigued and didn’t provide too many specifics about her wedding plans, but she was grateful to have an entire crew by her side to help her fulfil her final dream.