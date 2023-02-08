MITERA Balkaran, the cancer patient who has only weeks to live, may be able to leave Belgium and return to the land of her birth in Trinidad to fulfil her last wish – a Hindu wedding ceremony.
A GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help her get home has raised more than 40,000 euros (TT$291,292).
She needs about 20,000 euros (TT$145,604) to cover the cost of her medical team that needs to accompany her home.
A rare and aggressive form of cancer known as Undifferentiated Pleomorphic High-grade Sarcoma (UPS) was discovered in the 33-year-old mechanical engineer from Claxton Bay, who has spent nearly two years fighting for her life in a Belgian hospital.
Balkaran recently announced on her TikTok page that her cancer had spread to practically her entire body, covering her lungs, back, abdomen, and pelvis, and that her doctors thought she only had a few weeks to live. In a video she posted to her TikTok profile, Balkaran struggled to speak, displayed her bloated tummy, and said the tumour had gotten so big that it was squeezing on her internal organs and making it difficult for her to breathe. Balkaran has used social media to communicate her cancer struggle and to raise awareness about UPS.
Balkaran would need a repatriation medical team to fly with her to return home because of the severity of her condition and the fact that she lacks health insurance in Trinidad and Tobago. The GoFundMe page was created by the 33-year-old mechanical engineer to pay for the trip and medical costs.
She shared on social media that her dying wish was to have a dream Hindu wedding in Trinidad.
“To dress up as a beautiful bride and have gorgeous photos for my loved ones to reminisce on.”
Yesterday, Balkaran’s fund received 41,280 euros (TT$300,518.40).
Many Express readers were touched by Balkaran’s story that was published on Saturday and sent words of comfort and prayers to her.
Kirk Fakira, a décor and events planner who works alongside Curtis Samlal, the founder and owner of Curtech Creations, was moved by Balkaran’s story and offered their décor services for free if she so desired.
Fakira said, “We strongly believe that service to humanity is service to God, and over the years we have demonstrated this through acts of kindness to those in need.” On Sunday, Balkaran gave an update via her TikTok page on her travel plans to come back to Trinidad.
She said, “These are my last few days now in Belgium, and I am just saying goodbye and, you know, putting aside all these material attachments now.” “I prepared my will on Friday morning, so at least that’s done.”
Balkaran expressed that nothing in life is permanent, and as such, everything we own goes to someone else when we depart.
She said, “That’s how life is right now... We don’t really own anything; we just rent it, and then the next person gets it. “I am just breaking free of all these material attachments and just wanting to spend time with the family and friends I want to see and to close this chapter.”
Persons who wish to donate can also send their contributions to any branch of Scotiabank Ltd, under Radica Balkaran’s and Balkaran’s mother’s names, to account number 61705-0361310.