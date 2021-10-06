As the family and friends of 19-year-old Miya Marcano in Trinidad prepare for a drive-by remembrance to honour the teenager whose life was tragically cut short, an active investigation is underway by the Orange County Sheriff Office in Florida into the cause and manner of death of Marcano.
The teenager had been missing since September 24. She was last seen at her Orlando Apartment Complex. Her body was discovered by Orange County officers in a wooded area on October 2.
Police said Armando Manuel Caballero, a maintenance worker at the same apartment complex, was a person of interest in the case. He was found dead an apparent suicide a few days later after Marcano's disappearance.
Marcano is the daughter of Trinidadian DJ Marlon 'DJ Eternal Vibes' based in Miami and the stepdaughter of Carnival Mas band leader Giselle "The Wassi One" Blanche.
The Express spoke to Paula Artherly and her brother Ian who are close friends to the Marcano family.
Heartbroken and saddened by the loss of Miya, they are comforted she is in a better place.
"She died because she would have put up a fight and not allow the perpetrator to proceed with whatever his attentions were. If people thought it was human trafficking, that plan was foiled. She lost her life because she fought back. It hurts, but we have closure knowing she is not suffering and is in a better place," Ian Artherly said.
"I have been friends with the family for 50 years. Miya was the life of the party. She was so bubbly and had a laugh that was out of this world. The last time she came to visit Trinidad was three years ago. Miya used to stay with her grandmother, Joy, and had a tight bond with her," he said.
According to his sister Paula, Miya was a beautiful young lady so full of life.
She said, "Miya was so respectful so mannerly, everything anyone would have wanted in a daughter. For her short life, she brought so much love, especially to her grandmother Joy. We are going through the effects of the pandemic, and women are also going through the trauma of fear."
She said, "We want to address the situation of sexual predators. It is becoming unbearable. It has come to a point where women are afraid - to just be... Not just women, even boys are preyed on. Look at the lives we have lost - Akeil Chambers, Sean Luke, Andrea Bharath, and countless others. It is so sickening. I don't know what else to say. When will it stop?"
"Miya's life was cut short."
To honour the teenager who had a bright and promising future, Artherly said a short prayer service would be held this evening at Artherlys By The Park, 110 Gooding Village, San Fernando from 6:30 pm.
She invited the public to drive by and light a candle or deya in remembrance of Marcano.