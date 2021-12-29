The Medical Examiner’s Office in Florida released Monday Miya Marcano’s final autopsy report and ruled her death as a homicide but by undetermined means.
Marcano was a 19- year-old student from Orange County, Florida, who went missing for over a week when her body was found October 3 near her apartment complex bound with duct tape.
Marcano was the daughter of Trinidadian Soca DJ based in Miami Marlon ‘DJ Eternal Vibes’ Marcano.
The autopsy report stated given the advanced state of decomposition, there was no identifiable evidence of trauma. The Chief Medical Examiner, Dr. Joshua D Stephany, added that the way Marcano was found, with multiple restraints and the body disposed of in an abandoned area of an apartment complex, indicates some type of assault. However, due to a lack of identifiable soft tissue injuries due to advanced decomposition, Dr. Stephany said the cause of death is homicide by undetermined means.
The report stated that Marcano’s body was ‘’nearly completely skeletonized”.
One of the lead investigators in the case, Sheriff John Mina, said a person of interest was 27-year-old Armando Caballero. He was a maintenance worker at the building where Marcano lived who expressed a romantic interest in her, but the teenager rebuffed his advances, police said.
On September 27, Caballero took his own life.
Orange County police said, the day Marcano went missing, they caught Caballero on camera carrying a blanket, gloves, and a bag.
Investigators said data from Caballero’s cell phone led officers to Marcano’s body.
The family and friends of the slain teenager have since set up the Miya Marcano Foundation in memory of her. The foundation provides resources and support to families of missing persons.