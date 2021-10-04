The family of 19-year-old Miya Marcano believes that her death was preventable.
Family attorney Daryl K. Washington issued a news release on Saturday, following the discovery of the body of a woman who is believed to be the missing teen.
Sheriff John. W. Mina of the Orange County Sheriff Department held a news conference in which it was indicated that a body of a woman was located at the Timber Skan Apartments in a wooded area, in Miami.
“Learning the news of 19-year-old Miya’s disappearance has been incredibly disheartening. It is every parent’s worst nightmare. We’re beyond disappointed with the news that she has been found dead and we along with her family, friends and loved ones mourn for such a beautiful young lady with a promising future. We do want to thank the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the FBI, and everyone who has contributed to finding Miya.
“We want to stress that we believe that her disappearance and consequential death was 100% preventable and we intend to hold those responsible accountable to the full extent of the law. Policies must be in place to always protect women. We ask that the media and public continue to respect the privacy of the family as they grieve the death of Miya. The family will not be speaking with any media at this time; however, we will update the media with additional information in the coming days” Washington stated in a press release.
Marcano was the daughter of Marlon Marcano, a Trinidadian based in Miami known as DJ Eternal Vibes.
The teen’s stepmother, Giselle “The Wassi One” Blanche is a well-known media personality in the Caribbean community.
Wassi is also an influential figure in Miami Carnival which culminates next weekend. She runs a mas band called Wassi Ones and is an event promoter with Socavivor.