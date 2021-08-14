A 15-year-old schoolboy was found hanging at his home in Siparia on Friday morning.
His death is being investigated by officers of the South Western Division.
Police say the Form Five pupil, of Old Siparia Road, was discovered by a female relative at around 4.45am.
He was hanging from a noose tied to the railing of a back step, approximately 10 feet high.
• Lifeline has a toll-free number: 800-5588. They can also be contacted at 231-2824 and 220-3636.
A report stated that the teen was involved in an altercation with another female relative over his studies and cellphone use the night before.
He was a pupil of the ASJA Boys' College in San Fernando.
The teenager's body was removed to the San Fernando General Hospital mortuary.
In a social media post, principal Alim S. Ali, described the teenager as "a model student". He said up to this week the pupil had participated in a virtual 3rd ASJA Scout Troop camp with "great and positive responses".