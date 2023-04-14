Honouring the legacy of “The Father of the Nation” Dr Eric Williams, the Ministry of Education (MoE) and The University of the West Indies, St Augustine Campus (The UWI), yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the establishment and management of the Dr Eric Williams Memorial Collection Research Library, Archives and Museum.
Formalising their joint initiative following the official opening of the library on August 30, 2022, the MOU signing was held at the ministry’s head office in Port of Spain.
According to the ministry, the brief ceremony signalled the continued partnership with one of its key stakeholders and echoed the importance of the preservation and conservation of the library and all that Williams stood for—mainly the education of children.
Speaking during the MOU signing ceremony, The UWI’s campus registrar Dr Dawn-Marie DeFour-Gill said, “Our ceremony this afternoon serves to formalise that initial step made that August day last year and brings us closer to ensuring that this key resource, with its many academic papers, PCs, lectures and books including four biographies is accessible to so many more in Trinidad and Tobago and beyond.
“Even more importantly, its accessibility allows that we can once again teach the public as Eric Williams did himself in Woodford Square. We are truly excited for its continuing possibilities for the nation, the region and in fact, the world.
“Over the decades, this collection has actively engaged the local, regional and international community in several dynamic programmes that reward excellence and bring innovative solutions to the intractable problems facing us,” she added.
Also speaking yesterday, the MoE’s permanent secretary Kurt Meyer said the signing ensures the first prime minister’s role as an educator is known.
“Dr Williams the first prime minister of this republic was a visionary, an author, a politician, an historian but most importantly he was an educator. He firmly believed in the value of every child having access to free education and his actions gave effect to this belief. He wrote many articles and books on the Caribbean’s education that today are references that give context to us as a people of Trinidad and Tobago.”
The Eric Williams Memorial Collection, owned and curated by Williams’ daughter Erica Williams-Connell, is the university’s largest research collection, consisting of Williams’ personal papers, his extensive personal library, as well as a museum dedicated to him.
Now having its own home, the library is located on Knox Street in Port of Spain.