There is an interesting twist in the 2022 Chutney Soca Monarch (CSM) competition, where a mother and her two sons will go head-to-head in the finals.
The event is scheduled for February 26 at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts in San Fernando.
Ramrajie Prabhu and her two sons, Neeshan—who goes by “Hitman”; and Navin, known as “D Prince”—will try to dethrone reigning Chutney Soca Monarch Imran “GI” Beharry. It will be no easy feat for the mother and her sons, who will also have to face Beharry’s brother, who goes by the sobriquet “Master Saleem”, and ten other competitors all vying to take home the title.
Southex Events, the promoter of the CSM competition, announced the names of the 14 finalists in a statement yesterday.
Southex also announced the level of viewership the competition has received so far.
“Over the last seven days, we have been able to reach 1.1 million people, gathering almost 600,000 views across more than 50 countries. More than 11,000 votes were counted for the semi-final. Our biggest viewership came from Trinidad and Tobago (50.7 per cent), the USA (19 per cent), Canada (9.3 per cent), and Guyana (5.9 per cent),” Southex said.
There are five women finalists in this year’s CSM competition.
They will be trying to dethrone the reigning Queen of Chutney Soca Monarch, Nisha Ramsook.
The finals will feature a special opening performance by Ravi Bissambhar, aka “Ravi B”, and his band, Karma.
His sister, Nisha B, and fellow artiste Abbyshi will also perform alongside the band.
Kenneth Supersad and Zaheer Khan, aka “Big Rich”, will host the event.
The artistes will be backed by Kishore “Wizzy” Ramdath and Avatar the Band.
There will be an all-inclusive weekend getaway for one lucky viewer, from Tropikist Beach Hotel and Resort.
There will also be hampers and a special door prize.
Tickets are available and all health protocols will be observed. All patrons must show proof of vaccination.
The 14 finalists for CSM 2022 are:
• Ranjeev Ramdeen – New York
• Raquel John
• Master Saleem
• Neeshan “Hitman” Prabhu
• Ramrajie Prabhu
• Veejai Ramkissoon
• Ricky Khando
• Navin “D Prince” Prabhu
• Nel Ramdass
• Daddy Chinee
• Shazzie Ramsumir
• Nisha Ramsook
• Kenneth Salick
• Captain Kendal