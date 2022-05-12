Days before her death, Abeo Cudjoe’s hand was broken by her killer, and she believed she was being stalked.
Cudjoe was fatally stabbed at her home on Tuesday morning. Her 12-year-old son, who was stabbed in the neck, died at hospital.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Cudjoe’s father, Phillip Harewood, detailed the abuse his daughter had outlined to him.
“Plenty time, plenty time he beat she and she always complaining, plenty times. He does beat she naked and all,” he said, referring to the killer.
He said recently Cudjoe and the man had “a kind of bacchanal” in the savannah near her home. It is alleged that the man used a piece of wood to break Cudjoe’s hand, and she was also kicked to the ground while she held her three-year-old child.
Harewood said he advised Cudjoe to report the incident to the police, and she also went to court and obtained a restraining order.
Harewood, however, claimed the man broke the order and was at Cudjoe’s house around 1 a.m. last Friday. Cudjoe later told him she was dragged off the bed and her phone was taken.
He also recalled his last conversation with his daughter on Sunday around 9 p.m., when he was at her house and she told him she saw the man’s car “parked up in some street, hiding, and that he come to do a mischief”.
He said, at that time, his daughter was going to visit a Justice of the Peace.
He said she asked him to change the lock to the house, but when he went on Monday, Cudjoe did not have it. He warned her that she could meet her death.
Harewood said he had advised his daughter in the past to leave her abuser, and to other women, he yesterday said, “As you see the man beating, leave the man, you will end up in death.”
In a post on April 23 to a social media group dedicated to domestic violence awareness, Cudjoe said she had been abused in “so many ways”.
She said her hand was broken, she was kicked in her belly and dragged out the house with her three-year-old. “Now we living house to house and police saying stay away from the home.”
She asked for advice or help.
Police confirmed Cudjoe had made reports against a man. Head of the Gender-based Violence Unit Claire Guy-Alleyne was yesterday unable to speak specifically to Cudjoe’s case, but advised that if there is a police investigation relative to domestic violence, the advice given by the police must be adhered to, to ensure the person’s safety.
“Listen to the advice of the police and get the support of your family,” she said.
A soldier turned himself over to the officers at the Homicide Bureau on Coffee Street, San Fernando, around 2.30 p.m. yesterday. He was accompanied by attorneys Subhas Panday, Kiran Panday and Surya Deonarine.
In a release, attorney Subhas Panday said his client was cautioned and told of his rights by investigating officer Inspector Maharaj.
“The officer obtained preliminary information from the suspect, he was then arrested and is being taken to the San Fernando General Hospital for medical treatment. Investigations are ongoing,” Panday’s release said.
On Tuesday morning, Cudjoe, 30, who reared animals and had been married for five years, was found dead at her house. The door was broken and she had wounds to her hands and chest.