A mother and her infant daughter have been killed in a shooting.
At around 7:50 pm on Monday, 18-month old Nova Bereton, her father Akiel Bereton the child's mother, Sashell Elliot were at No. 2 Fort George, Indian Walk, Princes Town, at a parlour owned by Elliot.
A Toyota Aqua pulled up and a man with a rifle and opened fire injuring all three.
They were taken to the Princes Town Health Facility but the mother and daughter later died. The car used in the killing was later found by police at Crawford Street, Ste. Madeleine.