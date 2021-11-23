A Barrackpore mother and son died within 24 hours of each other, days after contracting the Covid-19 virus.
The family declined to discuss the vaccination status of the deceased.
Both 64-year-old Shivanan Bhadai and his 82-year-old mother Kusmawate died on November 17 at their home in Barrackpore. Shivanan, a pastor at the Throne Room of God Church in Barrackpore, died at approximately 1.30.a.m. while his elderly mother passed away merely 17 hours later at 6.30.p.m.
Relatives said it had been almost one week since the mother and son had contracted the virus and started receiving treatment at home.
Shivanan, a father of two adult children, was said to be asymptomatic. His mother had experienced mild symptoms that relatives attributed to her age. And leaving behind a family in mourning, relatives said their deaths came as a complete shock.
“It is a lot because it happened in one day. We had him going down early in the morning and her going hours later. It was just overwhelming for us...we very much expected at least him to come out of it because he was not as sick as (Kusmawate). He was conscious down to the very last minute, it was a shock to the family,” one relative who asked not to be named told the Express yesterday.
According to relatives, both mother and son will be widely mourned and remembered by their community as helpful and kind people. Shivanan, they said, was a member of several full-gospel initiatives throughout the country and dedicated his life to religious service.
Similarly, Kusmawate had spent most of her life in the Barrackpore community as an owner and founder of the Bhadai and Sons Hardware.
“He (Shivanan) was the pastor of the Throne Room of God Church. He was known by many as part of many full-gospel networks. He was affiliated with TT Response and he was in the ministry for over 20 years, from Sunday School, religious instruction for secondary schools, full-gospel music and radio ministry. He helped many people, he used to be working in the family business Bhadai and Sons Hardware. He has one grandson and two children. He dedicated his life to almighty God through Jesus Christ.”
“My grandmother lived in Barrackpore for most of her life. Together with her husband they started the hardware store, she was known by many and a friend to many. She used to be close with neighbours, family and customers. In the years prior to her death, she would have been a bit ill,” the relative said.
‘My heart breaks’
Following news of their passing, many took to social media to offer condolences.
“A man who was after God’s own heart, a great teacher, a man who touched many lives, a father and grandfather to many, my heart breaks. Pastor! I never thought this day would reach. The Lord have mercy, thank you for being you and loving us unconditionally,” wrote one commenter.
TT Response founder Victor Gill wrote, “A brave and committed soldier of Christ has been called home. A close friend of mine. A father, a brother, a friend, a founding and dedicated member of TT-RESPONSE. A man of God. A man of godly standards. Indeed he was a blessing to me, to many, to the kingdom of God. I can never forget this man. He has fought a good fight and he has finished his cause. We salute him. We will meet again because we have a living hope.”
The funeral for both Shivanan and Kusmawate will be held this Friday at Guide’s funeral home in San Fernando. Relatives indicated that a livestream would be provided.