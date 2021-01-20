A 34-year-old woman who resides in Lowlands, Tobago, was granted $25,000 bail by a Justice of the Peace after being charged with three offences of cruelty to three children.
She appeared before a Scarborough Magistrate on Monday and the matter was postponed to March 5.
The accused was arrested and charged by WPC Hamilton, of the Tobago Division Child Protection Unit (CPU), following an anonymous tip made to police on January 14th that a mother was in the habit of leaving her three children, a two-month-old, two-year-old and 15-year-old, at home alone.
Investigations resulted in the mother being charged with three counts of cruelty to the children.