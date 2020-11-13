Sacha Surujbally

ON THE SCENE: Fire officers at the crash site on the Manzanilla stretch in which Sacha Surujbally, 21, and her three-month baby Syriah died yesterday.

A woman and her infant daughter were killed instantly in a car crash along the Manzanilla stretch yesterday.

The victims were identified as Sacha Surujbally, 21, and her three-month baby Syriah, of Coalmine in Sangre Grande.

Surujbally was the driver of the vehicle.

Baby Syriah was strapped in a car seat in the middle of the back seat.

Also in the vehicle were Surujbally’s husband Andre Seepersad, 31, mother Kay Surujbally and father Dalip Surujbally, who all sustained serious injuries and were taken to the Mayaro District Hospital.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. in the vicinity of LP# 1163, a few kilometres from the Manzanilla Beach Resort.

Beachgoers who were bathing nearby told police that the vehicle, a Nissan B15, was headed north along the Manzanilla/Mayaro Road when it veered off the road and hit a utility pole.

Witnesses contacted Manzanilla and Mayaro police and Mayaro fire officers and emergency services responded.

A district medical officer pronounced the mother and child dead at the scene.

The other relatives were taken to hospital.

