A RIO Claro woman suffered a severe eye injury after she was beaten, allegedly by a close male relative, at her home on Tuesday.
Chandrautie Narine, 56, of Legendre Road, Ecclesville, was hospitalised in serious condition.
Police are searching for the suspect, who resides a few houses away from the victim.
A police report said Narine sustained her injury while she was defending her daughter who got into an argument with the suspect.
The report said that Narine was liming at her home with her daughter, Himranie Sookram, and other people when at around 5.50 p.m. the suspect came to the house.
An argument ensued between Sookram and the suspect and Narine intervened.
Police were told that the suspect allegedly dealt her several blows with his fists to the left side of her face by her left eye.
The suspect then ran off and escaped.
Narine was taken in a private vehicle to the Rio Claro Health Centre.
Officers of the Rio Claro Health Centre were informed of the incident and Cpl Heeraman, PCs Mahadeo, and Mohammed responded.
At the health centre, police said they attempted to interview the victim but they were unsuccessful as she appeared to be highly intoxicated and vomited.
The victim was transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment.
A medical report stated that Narine suffered a possible rupture of the left globe secondary to blunt force trauma and a one-centimetre laceration to the left upper eyelid.
PC Mohammed is continuing investigations.