A 35-year-old man was remanded into custody after appearing before a Sangre Grande magistrate charged with two counts of sexual penetration of a 16-year-old girl.
Anil Flemin, who resides in Newlands Village, Biche, was granted bail at $300,000 for the two offences, but he was unable to secure a surety to cover the bail and was remanded into custody.
His next court appearance will be May 12.
Flemin was arrested and later charged on April 16 by WPC La Fortune, of the Eastern Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
A woman had reported to the police in March 2019 that in November 2018, she went into a restroom of a Chinese restaurant where she allegedly met her daughter being kissed and touched by a man.
Detectives conducted further enquiries into the report, during which they learned that the girl was subjected to two assaults at dates unknown during the period October 31, 2018 to December 1, 2018, as well as on March 15, 2019.
The suspect was subsequently arrested and charged with two counts of sexual penetration of a child.
The investigation was spearheaded by W/Superintendent Claire Guy Alleyne and supervised by W/Insp Bail-Keller and Sgt Baptiste of the CPU.