A New Grant woman has been charged for attempted murder and exposing a child to danger following an incident involving a 13- year-old that occurred on Thursday at the family home.

Hema Manbodh-Singh, 43, was charged for the offences earlier today and is scheduled to appear at the Princes Town Magistrates Court on Monday.

According to police, at around 3:40 pm on Thursday 13-year-old first form pupil was at his home in New Grant when he had an argument with a female relative. The argument escalated during which the woman allegedly mixed the contents of a packet with a meal she had prepared for the teen.

The boy started consuming the meal after having an altercation with a male relative and began feeling nauseous and started vomiting. He was taken to the Princes Town Health Facility and later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital for further treatment.

The woman was arrested.

