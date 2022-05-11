A Guayaguayare mother of three was chopped to death at her home during a domestic altercation with a man whom she knew on Wednesday.
Ellen Tishana Mohammed, 24, collapsed and died outside her home at La Brea Village.
The killer fled the scene, then stopped officers of the highway patrol unit and allegedly told them what he had done.
A police report said that at around 10.50 a.m. Mohammed, a housewife was at her home when the man went to her home.
The man dealt her several chops to her body, and her neck was almost severed.
The suspect allegedly surrendered himself to police.
The scene was visited by Inspector Ramkissoon, Sgt Narine and other officers of the Mayaro Police Station and detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region Two.