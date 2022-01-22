A MOTHER is claiming that she saved her ten-year-old daughter from choking on an object found inside the pack of a snack she was consuming.
Deera Sookdeo said the items she pulled from her daughter’s throat was covered in the same coating as the chips inside the pack of Sunshine Snack Nacho Corn Chips.
Sookdeo of Claxton Bay told the Express that she purchased the snack on December 8 and her ten-year-old was eating it in the back seat of the car.
“I was driving and she started making a choking sound and she started to tap my shoulder. I pulled aside and she was pointing her throat. When I pushed my hand down her throat, there was a hard plastic object I pulled out from inside of her mouth which was from the corn chips pack … The object was coated in the cheese you would get in a snack,” Sookdeo said.
The mom of two said her daughter’s throat was sore after the incident. “She’s ten-years-old, that could have choked her to death,” Sookdeo told the Express.
She said the standard pupil is still traumatized by the incident and now empties the item from a pack before consuming it.
Sookdeo said following the incident, she contacted the company and an agent collected the object and the pack. He gave her a bag of the corn chips and a hamper with other Sunshine Snacks products.
She said a representative from the company later called and apologized for the incident and said that an investigation will have to be done and she will be contacted.
Sookdeo said she waited for over a week with no recourse and she then reached out to the agent who said he would speak to management. The company representative then called her back. She told him she was considering legal action. Sookdeo said she was informed that an investigations was continuing and she was offered a $500 voucher.
“I’m a person I don’t want material things from people because that material thing could not have saved my child’s life … I just want them to accept liability,” Sookdeo told the Express as she said she declined the offer. She however later gave an amount she felt was in commensurate with the gravity of the situation.
She said she has not purchased another Sunshine Snack product since December 8. “As much as sometimes they go to the grocery store with me and they pick up a bag, I would say put it down ... I’m boycotting ... If we encounter the same problem again what’s going to happen?”
Sookdeo said mid-December was the last time she heard from the company.
She also reached out to the Ministry of Health’s Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division and is to follow up with them on the situation.
The Express called Associated Brands Industries Limited whose operations include Sunshine Snacks. An official said that Sookdeo had been contacted. “We reached out as much as we could reach out to her and she was not very responsive to us.”
He said the company has not accepted liability following the complaint. He added that an investigation continues and Sookdeo will be contacted based on the outcome.