POLICE have launched a search for a man who struck a Penal woman with his pick-up van, then drove off with her two children on Sunday.
The victim, a 41-year-old bakery attendant, is hospitalised in critical condition with possible abdominal bleeding, a fractured forearm, and injuries to her neck, chest and back.
A police report said that the man, a 41-year-old close male relative of the victim, who has two addresses in San Fernando, drove a white Kia pick-up van to the woman’s home at Penal Rock Road.
The report said the victim and the male relative had an altercation as she handed over to him her two children, aged two and ten years old.
Police were told that the victim threw something in the tray of his vehicle.
Moments later, the man drove forward and struck the woman, which caused her to be pinned against a wall.
The man drove off with both children, as the woman collapsed to the ground.
She was assisted by relatives and taken to the Siparia District Health Facility then transferred by ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital.
PCs Balkaran and Trotman responded to the incident and are continuing investigations.