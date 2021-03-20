Mere days before her scheduled brain surgery, mom of three Penni Beckles-George had to be rushed to hospital.
Daniel George, said his wife who was having severe headaches the previous night, on Friday, had difficulty speaking and her hand began moving abnormally.
Beckles-George was at the time communicating with a person who wanted to make a donation to her $200,000 surgery. The person realized all was not right and called an ambulance. Point Fortin Mayor Saleema Mc Cree Thomas was also contacted.
He added, “When I arrived home, the mayor and police officers left with Penni to bring her to the hospital.” George made arrangements for supervision for his three children aged nine, six and three years old, before heading to the institution.
Daniel said although his wife fainted in the road in the past, this was the first time she had to be rushed to hospital. “This is the first time this has happened in this way.”
Daniel who spoke to Beckles-George while the Point Fortin Hospital, said she was given intravenous fluids and her medical records reviewed. She remained overnight at hospital.
George-Beckles, 35 of Point Fortin, has been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm and brain tumour. She is seeking to raise the money for her brain surgery carded for Monday at a private institution. Beckles-George who experiences headaches daily and walks with a limp, in the past told the Express that the surgery is not offered public hospitals.
She no longer works as a pre-school teacher and, since the closure of Petrotrin, her husband has been unemployed.
Several videos were posted on social media for assistance for Beckles-George. Her daughter also made a video, at the time unknown to her parents, pleading for help.
Before Daniel was contacted about his wife’s condition on Friday and rushed home, he was at the fund raising bar-b-que being held for her. A FundMeTnT account has also been created under the name Penni George Brain Surgery Fund. A GoFundMe account also exists for the cause. Contributions can also be deposited to First Citizens Bank account number 2809589. Unit Trust Corporation account number 45193682 is also an option to which donations can be made.
On Friday George said, “With the type of response we are getting from the public, I believe we are probably at 50 percent.”
A group of former footballers is expected to give a donation on Saturday.