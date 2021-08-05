A Penal man was granted $75,000 bail with a surety after appearing before a Princes Town Magistrate on Tuesday charged with sexually penetrating a 15-year-old girl.
The accused will reappear before the court on August 30th.
The man, who is an auto electrician, was charged following an investigation into a police report in September 2019 in which it was reported to police that a man had sexual intercourse with a girl.
The girl’s mother told police that she left home to pay a bill and on her return she noticed her daughter’s room door locked. When she opened the door, she noticed a man standing behind it. Upon seeing her, the woman said, the man escaped from the house. She also reported to police that her daughter later confided in her about the man having sexual intercourse with her.
WPC Luke further investigated the report which ended in the suspect being charged with one count of sexual penetration of a child.