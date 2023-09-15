A heartbroken mother has made an emotional appeal to anyone with information on her son’s whereabouts to come forward.
Sharon Gomez, a Morne La Croix, Blanchisseuse resident, says she knew something was terribly wrong when her son, 21-year-old Oreon Gomez, did not return home on August 26.
“My son is a hike leader and when he did not show up for the hike the next day, I knew he was in danger. I went to the police and we began searching for him,” she said.
Gomez said her son had travelled to Arima at 7.30 a.m. that day to purchase supplies for a north coast hike.
He was dressed in three-quarter blue pants and a blue and white striped jersey.
The mother said she began calling Oreon’s cellphone at 3 p.m. but there was no answer.
“This was not like him. He is my only child and I am always checking up on him. He knows I am worried and he will always answer me. I knew then he was in trouble. He does not stay away from home without telling me,” she said.
Gomez said she waited all day and night, calling her son’s phone countless times.
Praying for a miracle
A report was filed the following day, and police contacted Oreon’s closest friends and relatives.
Investigators were told that he had met a woman online and planned to meet her that day. Police confirmed that Oreon met the woman at a river.
Then, he disappeared.
His mother said Oreon was friendly with everyone he met and had no known enemies.
“This is an absolute tragedy. My son is such a nice person, always kind to everyone. We are on our knees praying for a miracle, for him to come home. I believe someone took my child. He will never stay away from us like this,” she said.
Gomez said her family was working with the police and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team to find her son.
She said, “I am appealing to whoever has my son to release him. Just drop him off somewhere and we will come and get him. I don’t want any trouble, I don’t want to know anything, just send him home please.”
A police report described Oreon as five feet, eight inches tall and brown in complexion with a braided hairstyle.
He has a tattoo on his chest and upper arm with the initials “OG”.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts can call the Arima Police Station at 667-3563.
The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911, or through any police station.