THE MOTHER of a 13-year-old girl and her common-law husband were each granted $350,000 bail on Monday when they appeared in court for a series of offences, including inciting a child into sex.
The couple appeared before Chaguanas Magistrate Adrian Darmanie for the offence, allegedly committed last year in Rio Claro.
It was alleged that around 4.15 p.m. on April 6, 2021, the child was at home when the man and woman attempted to engage her in sexual activity, but when she refused they assaulted her.
On May 6 this year, the two were arrested by officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) Rio Claro Task Force, and over the weekend they were charged by PC Vijay Ramkissoon of the TTPS Central Division Child Protection Unit (CPU).
In granting bail, Magistrate Darmanie instructed the duo to report to their local police station two days per week, have no communication with the girl directly or indirectly or through a third party, not to visit her school or at her present address, and to remain 800 metres away from her at all times.
The case was adjourned to June 6.