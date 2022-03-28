Renaldo

Renaldo Morales

THE BODY of a Mayaro boat captain who went missing last week has been found.

Police said that the body of Renaldo Morales, 25, was found by a crew of Coast Guard officers on Sunday.

The body was brought to shore and identified by Morales’ mother by a tattoo of her name “Helana” on the left side of his chest, police said.

A police report said that Lieutenant Robinson and a team of Coast Guard officers were on patrol aboard CG 28 TTS Carlibay south of the Manzanilla area, when at around 11.22 a.m. they observed a body floating approximately 5.5 nautical miles southeast of the Manzanilla Fishing Port.

The body was retrieved by the officers and conveyed to Port Galeota, Galeota Point, Guayaguayare.

Insp Ramkissoon and a party of officers of the Mayaro CID and Taskforce and a district medical officer responded.

The district medical officer examined the body and ordered it removed for a post-mortem examination at the Forensic Science Center, St James.

Morales, also known as ‘Justin’, of Maloney Road, Mayaro, reported Morales missing on Thursday after he did not return to shore as scheduled.

Boat owner Marcus Garcia, 42, of St Anns Road West, Radix Village, visited the Mayaro Police Station on Thursday at around 11 a.m. and reported Morales missing.

Garcia told police that Morales took his (Garcia’s) fishing vessel TFN 5306 a 32-feet vessel equipped with a Yamaha 75 four-stroke outboard engine out to sea on Wednesday at around 4 p.m.

Morales was alone when he left the Guayaguayare Fishing Port with the vessel and engine on a fishing expedition and was expected to return around 6 a.m. on Thursday.

The boat owner further stated that the vessel and Morales were seen by other fishermen at around 6 a.m. on Thursday in the vicinity of Mora Platform off Indian Bay, Mayaro.

The fishermen said that Morales was seen pulling up a net from the water.

Hours later when he did not return to shore, a search party of fishermen was deployed from the fishing port to search for Morales but he nor the boat were found.

TTCG officers were also informed of the missing man and vessel.

