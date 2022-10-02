Shalini

The mother of nine-month-old Sali­leen Ramsaroop has been charged with manslaughter.

The unlawful killing charge was laid against 30-year-old Shalini Ram­saroop on Friday night by Sgt Ramdial of the Tableland Police Station, following instructions from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) George Busby.

Salileen died two Wednesdays ago at the San Fernando General Hospital after allegedly being fed a poisonous substance in her tea.

Ramsaroop, who allegedly confessed to the crime, has been in police custody since the death of Salileen.

She is also the mother of three boys—a ten-year-old who is mental­ly disabled, and a seven-year-old and a two-year-old who live with their father.

An autopsy found that Salileen died from a pulmonary oedema, which is caused by too much fluid in the lungs. Police are awaiting a toxicology report.

Ramsaroop is expected to appear virtually before a Princes Town ma­gistrate tomorrow.

